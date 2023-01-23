iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Sierra Capital LLC

Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $99.87 on Monday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $112.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.90.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

