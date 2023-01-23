iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 234,400 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 213,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,381. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.00. iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $22.34 and a 12 month high of $25.03.

iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%.

Institutional Trading of iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2026 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $296,000.

