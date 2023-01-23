iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,371 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.1% of CX Institutional’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $15,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,450,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,590,257,000 after buying an additional 6,251,912 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,805,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,739,000 after buying an additional 3,952,102 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,542.8% during the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,804,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 2,761,927 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 182.4% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,862,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,823,000 after buying an additional 1,848,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,052.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,695,000 after buying an additional 1,603,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $70.85. 1,342,342 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,380,375. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $77.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.21.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

