iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Sierra Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $398.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.