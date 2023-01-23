iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Sierra Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Sierra Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $398.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.83. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05.
iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
