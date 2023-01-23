iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $20.93. 36,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 346,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

iTeos Therapeutics Trading Down 3.0 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $748.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.38.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). iTeos Therapeutics had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 57.48%. The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of iTeos Therapeutics

About iTeos Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,317,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,241,000 after purchasing an additional 595,920 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,054,000 after buying an additional 766,441 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,751,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,358,000 after buying an additional 121,514 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 787,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,225,000 after buying an additional 103,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 146.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 559,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,522,000 after buying an additional 332,625 shares during the last quarter.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

