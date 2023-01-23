iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Down 3.5%

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating)’s share price fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.93 and last traded at $20.93. 36,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 346,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.70.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.06. The company has a market capitalization of $748.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.38.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). iTeos Therapeutics had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 57.48%. The business had revenue of $19.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.05 million. On average, research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
