Jet Protocol Trading Up 16.5% Over Last 7 Days (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Jet Protocol has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0083 or 0.00000036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Jet Protocol has a total market cap of $14.19 million and approximately $55,054.72 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010003 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.98 or 0.00051938 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00030026 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 94.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000203 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017891 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004325 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00223084 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000113 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Jet Protocol Token Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. It launched on March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Jet Protocol is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00797804 USD and is up 7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $59,526.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.