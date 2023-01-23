JMP Securities Trims Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Target Price to $7.00

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the stock.

GBIO has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Generation Bio in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Generation Bio has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.75.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Generation Bio Stock Performance

GBIO opened at $4.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.62. Generation Bio has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $279.29 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Bio

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generation Bio will post -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Generation Bio in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Generation Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.