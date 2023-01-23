JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of JOANN from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in JOANN by 30.8% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 401,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 94,640 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. purchased a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter worth approximately $2,155,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in JOANN by 55.4% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,670,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,694,000 after purchasing an additional 951,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in JOANN by 50.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $3.50 on Monday. JOANN has a fifty-two week low of $2.46 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $142.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.52.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). JOANN had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a positive return on equity of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $562.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.80 million. Analysts expect that JOANN will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

