John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Price Performance

NYSE:HTY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.26. 25,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,304. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $7.03.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

