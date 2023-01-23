John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 41,300 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the December 15th total of 37,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Price Performance
NYSE:HTY traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.26. 25,152 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,304. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.04. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $7.03.
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th.
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Company Profile
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (HTY)
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
- Energy Surge: Four Oil-And-Gas Stocks Setting Up In Bullish Bases
- One ETF Trading Strategy to Beat the Market in 2023
- Is Wayfair Still Way Cheap For Investors?
- When Does Pfizer Become A Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.