JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target to €33.60

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €31.40 ($34.13) to €33.60 ($36.52) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aperam from €52.00 ($56.52) to €53.00 ($57.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aperam from €47.00 ($51.09) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aperam currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.87.

Aperam Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.84. Aperam has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Aperam Announces Dividend

Aperam Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.4804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a yield of 6.55%. Aperam’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.30%.

Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.

