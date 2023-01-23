JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Price Target to €33.60

Aperam (OTCMKTS:APEMY – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €31.40 ($34.13) to €33.60 ($36.52) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on APEMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Aperam from €52.00 ($56.52) to €53.00 ($57.61) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Aperam from €47.00 ($51.09) to €48.00 ($52.17) in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aperam currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.87.
Aperam Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:APEMY opened at $38.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.84. Aperam has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $61.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
Aperam Announces Dividend
Aperam Company Profile
Aperam SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of stainless and specialty steel products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The company offers range of stainless steel products, including grain oriented and non-grain oriented electrical steel products, and specialty alloys.
