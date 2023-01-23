JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $18.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Invesco from $18.50 to $18.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.
Invesco Price Performance
Shares of IVZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.90. 15,335,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,881,963. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Invesco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $24.31.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in Invesco by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 23,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Invesco in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 151,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 69,098 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc bought a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
