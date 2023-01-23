JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $18.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Invesco from $18.50 to $18.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Price Performance

Shares of IVZ traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.90. 15,335,386 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,881,963. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.84 and a 200-day moving average of $17.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.43. Invesco has a 52 week low of $13.20 and a 52 week high of $24.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Investment Managers International grew its stake in Invesco by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 23,744 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Invesco in the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 151,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,965,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 69,098 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbones Group Plc bought a new stake in Invesco during the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.