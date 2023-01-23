JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $17.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

AEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.54.

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,126,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,310,605. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12-month low of $9.46 and a 12-month high of $24.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1,285.1% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,981,308 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766,061 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,990,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 756,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $8,463,000 after purchasing an additional 113,009 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,088 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 7,568 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc is a multi-brand specialty retailer, which offers an assortment of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters brand, and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. The firm operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

