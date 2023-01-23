JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Price Target to $51.00

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 68.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pliant Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.11.

Get Pliant Therapeutics alerts:

Pliant Therapeutics Trading Up 34.5 %

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock traded up $7.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.27. The company had a trading volume of 12,866,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,849. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 13.99 and a quick ratio of 13.99. Pliant Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.61% and a negative net margin of 1,160.53%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,596.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $125,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 133,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,342,596.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 34,212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $653,449.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,791,809.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,989,100. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLRX. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,698,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after buying an additional 10,338 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Pliant Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 297,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pliant Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pliant Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pliant Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.