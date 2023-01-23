JUNO (JUNO) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $694,933.73

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. JUNO has a total market cap of $97.59 million and $694,933.73 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for about $1.46 or 0.00006306 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUNO has traded up 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUNO Profile

JUNO’s launch date was September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 67,067,557 coins. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

