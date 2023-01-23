Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,630

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Barclays from GBX 1,450 ($17.69) to GBX 2,630 ($32.09) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on JET. UBS Group set a GBX 2,200 ($26.85) target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 4,240 ($51.74) to GBX 3,620 ($44.17) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,500 ($18.30) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,114 ($25.80) price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 3,900 ($47.59) to GBX 3,300 ($40.27) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Shares of LON JET opened at GBX 2,105 ($25.69) on Friday. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 1 year low of GBX 1,054.80 ($12.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,032 ($49.20). The firm has a market cap of £4.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.33, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,885.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,602.73.

About Just Eat Takeaway.com

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

