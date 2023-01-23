JUST (JST) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

JUST (JST) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One JUST token can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. JUST has a market cap of $227.95 million and approximately $13.32 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 106.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00414046 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,656.28 or 0.29062969 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00592326 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “UST is a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem built for the TRON blockchain. It is an entire suite of products that are mostly centered around a decentralized stablecoin lending platform known as JustStable.The platform launched in August 2020 following an initial exchange offering (IEO) on the Poloniex LaunchBase platform earlier that same year, but the native governance token of the platform (JST) has been circulating since May 2020.It is a two-token ecosystem built around the USDJ and JUST (JST) tokens. USDJ is a multi-collateral stablecoin that has its value pegged to the value of the US dollar (USD), whereas JST has a variety of functions on the platform — paying interest, helping maintain the platform and participating in its governance, helping to set parameters like interest rates (stability fees) and the minimum collateralization ratio.To obtain USDJ on JUST, traders need to deposit collateral in the form of supported collateral tokens — including TRON (TRX), which are exchanged to PTRX tokens and locked as collateral forming a collateralized debt position (CDP). Depending on the amount of collateral deposited, users can then mint and withdraw USDJ, which must later be repaid to retrieve the initial collateral.The platform is designed to provide a fair and borderless hub of DeFi products, that any TRON user can access.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.