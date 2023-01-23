JUST (JST) Trading 6.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

JUST (JST) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. One JUST token can now be purchased for $0.0256 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JUST has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar. JUST has a market cap of $227.95 million and approximately $13.32 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000334 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 106.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00414046 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6,656.28 or 0.29062969 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00592326 BTC.
JUST’s genesis date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. The official message board for JUST is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here.
