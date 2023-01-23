Justin Clair Sells 5,137 Shares of One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) VP Justin Clair sold 5,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $120,719.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,749 shares in the company, valued at $1,028,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Justin Clair also recently made the following trade(s):

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

On Wednesday, January 18th, Justin Clair sold 500 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $11,875.00.

One Liberty Properties Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OLP traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.46. The company had a trading volume of 36,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,349. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market cap of $494.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.45 and a 52-week high of $32.99.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.26%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OLP. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in One Liberty Properties during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652 shares during the last quarter. 38.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OLP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

About One Liberty Properties

(Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.