Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) Announces $0.77 Quarterly Dividend

Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.77 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th.

Kaiser Aluminum has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Kaiser Aluminum has a dividend payout ratio of 33.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Kaiser Aluminum Price Performance

Shares of KALU opened at $85.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12 month low of $59.24 and a 12 month high of $107.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.56.

KALU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $32,052.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 980 shares in the company, valued at $78,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after acquiring an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares in the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products in the United States and internationally. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used for aerospace and defense, aluminum beverage and food packaging, automotive and general engineering products.

