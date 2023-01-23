Karooooo (NASDAQ:KARO) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Karooooo Ltd. (NASDAQ:KARO – Get Rating) was down 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $23.12 and last traded at $23.90. Approximately 1,815 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 47,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on KARO. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Karooooo from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Karooooo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday.
The company has a market capitalization of $513.19 million, a PE ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.14.
Karooooo Ltd. provides mobility software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform for connected vehicles in South Africa, rest of Africa, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and the United States. The company offers Fleet Telematics, a fleet management SaaS platform that provides real-time insights; LiveVision, which offers pro-active risk management and fleet visibility; MiFleet advanced fleet administration and business intelligence that provides cost management and administration capability services; and Karooooo Logistics, a software application for management of last mile delivery and general operational logistics.
