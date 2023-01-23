Kaspa Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (KAS)

Kaspa (KAS) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Kaspa has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. Kaspa has a total market capitalization of $103.07 million and approximately $2.00 million worth of Kaspa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kaspa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0064 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kaspa alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 102.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.83 or 0.00414046 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,656.28 or 0.29062969 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00592326 BTC.

About Kaspa

Kaspa was first traded on November 25th, 2021. Kaspa’s total supply is 16,136,137,927 coins and its circulating supply is 16,136,137,928 coins. The Reddit community for Kaspa is https://reddit.com/r/kaspa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kaspa is www.kaspa.org. The official message board for Kaspa is hashdag.medium.com. Kaspa’s official Twitter account is @kaspacurrency.

Buying and Selling Kaspa

According to CryptoCompare, “Kaspa (KAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Users are able to generate KAS through the process of mining. Kaspa has a current supply of 16,116,159,157 with 16,116,159,435.056889 in circulation. The last known price of Kaspa is 0.00583931 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,765,787.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.kaspa.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kaspa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kaspa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kaspa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kaspa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kaspa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.