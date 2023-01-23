KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Up 9.1% in December

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,970,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the December 15th total of 5,470,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,290,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Approximately 7.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Albert Z. Praw sold 29,777 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $856,684.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,124,553.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Get KB Home alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KBH. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in KB Home by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 27,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KB Home Stock Up 2.2 %

KBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays raised their target price on KB Home from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KB Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.46.

NYSE KBH traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.13. 1,378,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,862,957. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.41. KB Home has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.96, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.53.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.58%.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.