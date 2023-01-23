Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.15-$0.25 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$170.00 million. Key Tronic also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.04-$0.07 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Key Tronic in a research report on Monday, January 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Shares of Key Tronic stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,941. The company has a market capitalization of $50.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.97 and a beta of 1.54. Key Tronic has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $6.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

Key Tronic ( NASDAQ:KTCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $137.26 million during the quarter. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 0.69%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 808,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 436,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 24,521 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Key Tronic during the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

