KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Cut to $16.00

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 11.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on KeyCorp to $16.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays raised shares of KeyCorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

KeyCorp Stock Performance

KEY traded up $0.63 on Monday, reaching $18.07. The stock had a trading volume of 13,965,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,397,854. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $15.26 and a 12-month high of $27.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in KeyCorp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,008,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,345,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,201,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $820,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,450,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,578,000 after purchasing an additional 136,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

