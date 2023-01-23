KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Morgan Stanley

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.21% from the company’s previous close.

KEY has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com lowered KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. DA Davidson began coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised KeyCorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Shares of KeyCorp stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,965,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,397,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.29. KeyCorp has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $27.10.

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.17). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KEY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 37.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 12.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,183,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,543,000 after buying an additional 135,193 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its stake in KeyCorp by 177.0% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 525,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,750,000 after buying an additional 335,457 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in KeyCorp during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in KeyCorp by 10.6% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 212,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,757,000 after buying an additional 20,384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

