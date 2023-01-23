Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

KMB has been the topic of several other reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.90 on Monday, reaching $134.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,718,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $135.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a 12 month low of $108.74 and a 12 month high of $144.57.

Institutional Trading of Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.