KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,580,000 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the December 15th total of 2,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 483,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KREF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.52. 274,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,161. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 0.79. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $21.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.28. The company has a quick ratio of 309.42, a current ratio of 309.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69.
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.08%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 273.02%.
KREF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.
About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust
KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.
