KlayUniverse Price Reaches $0.0523 on Major Exchanges (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $2.88 million and approximately $824.02 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, KlayUniverse has traded 34.2% lower against the US dollar. One KlayUniverse token can currently be bought for about $0.0523 or 0.00000227 BTC on exchanges.

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse’s launch date was June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.05508819 USD and is down -7.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $925.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

