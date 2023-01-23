Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock.
Kopin Stock Performance
Shares of KOPN opened at $1.23 on Friday. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $117.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kopin by 167.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21,695 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kopin by 74.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kopin
Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.
