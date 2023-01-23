Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kopin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Kopin Stock Performance

Shares of KOPN opened at $1.23 on Friday. Kopin has a 1 year low of $0.96 and a 1 year high of $3.38. The company has a market cap of $117.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 2.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kopin

Kopin ( NASDAQ:KOPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative net margin of 30.22% and a negative return on equity of 42.05%. The business had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.00 million. Analysts predict that Kopin will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KOPN. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Kopin in the first quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Kopin by 167.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 21,695 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Kopin by 74.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 12,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invents, develops, manufactures, and sells microdisplays, subassemblies, head-mounted and hand-held systems, and related components for defense, enterprise, industrial, and consumer products in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally.

