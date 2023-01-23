Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Short Interest Up 9.7% in December

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 963,000 shares, a growth of 9.7% from the December 15th total of 877,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 308,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Shares of KFY traded up $0.97 on Monday, hitting $54.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 166,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,093. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.66. Korn Ferry has a fifty-two week low of $46.47 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. The company had revenue of $727.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.28 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 11.45%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Korn Ferry Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 475.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 8,225.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 66.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 709 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 156.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KFY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair lowered shares of Korn Ferry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Korn Ferry from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.67.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

