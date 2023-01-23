Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) Short Interest Down 8.0% in December

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 20,690,000 shares, a decrease of 8.0% from the December 15th total of 22,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,360,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from GBX 710 ($8.66) to GBX 735 ($8.97) in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Kosmos Energy from $11.00 to $10.75 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Kosmos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.75.

Kosmos Energy Price Performance

KOS traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.84. 4,740,285 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,266,828. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kosmos Energy has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.25.

Insider Transactions at Kosmos Energy

Kosmos Energy ( NYSE:KOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $456.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.00 million. Kosmos Energy had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 64.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kosmos Energy will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sir Richard Billing Dearlove sold 147,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.65, for a total transaction of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 133,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,539.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kosmos Energy by 59.4% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,267,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 472,089 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Kosmos Energy by 6.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,031,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 114,824 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy by 14.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kosmos Energy during the second quarter valued at $511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Kosmos Energy Company Profile

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

Featured Articles

