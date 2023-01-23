Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. Koss has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of -0.54.

Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 68.16% and a return on equity of 45.51%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Koss by 22.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 40,462 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Koss in the second quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koss by 43.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

