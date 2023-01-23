Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:KOSS opened at $5.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.83. Koss has a 12 month low of $4.44 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.05 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93 and a beta of -0.54.
Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.36 million for the quarter. Koss had a net margin of 68.16% and a return on equity of 45.51%.
Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1958 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.
