Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,414,000 after acquiring an additional 24,636 shares in the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX traded up $8.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $481.38. 358,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,167,231. The business has a 50 day moving average of $448.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $434.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $623.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lam Research from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Lam Research from $570.00 to $470.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on Lam Research from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price objective on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $492.27.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

