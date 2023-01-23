Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Short Interest Down 6.7% in December

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,750,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the December 15th total of 4,020,000 shares. Currently, 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 181,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 20.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lannett

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Telemus Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lannett by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 7,398,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 740,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 43,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20,348 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 304,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 163,110 shares during the period. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 515,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. 40.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lannett in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Lannett Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LCI traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $0.64. 30,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,319. Lannett has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.55.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $75.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.23 million. Analysts expect that Lannett will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

