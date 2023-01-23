Laqira Protocol (LQR) Reaches One Day Volume of $88,064.95

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Laqira Protocol has a total market cap of $17.99 million and approximately $88,064.95 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Laqira Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Laqira Protocol

Laqira Protocol’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io.

Laqira Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Laqira Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Laqira Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Laqira Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

