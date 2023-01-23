Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Raised to $143.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $138.00 to $143.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LEA. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lear from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lear from $138.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.00.

Lear Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LEA opened at $136.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.33. Lear has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $176.80.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.19. Lear had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.79%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.59, for a total value of $783,657.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,135,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.45, for a total transaction of $69,225.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,882 shares in the company, valued at $3,168,012.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,970 shares of company stock valued at $5,216,989 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lear

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Lear in the third quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lear by 2,027.3% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Lear during the second quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lear by 44.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Lear by 28.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

