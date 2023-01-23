Legacy CG LLC Purchases 746 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Legacy CG LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,265 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the quarter. Pioneer Natural Resources makes up 1.9% of Legacy CG LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Legacy CG LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.6% in the third quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.4% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,113 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 1.2 %

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $242.35. The stock had a trading volume of 85,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,777. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.03. The company has a market capitalization of $58.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $194.54 and a 12 month high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 30.33%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 30.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $5.71 dividend. This represents a $22.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 15.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PXD shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.78.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Get Rating

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

