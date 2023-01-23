Liberum Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for boohoo group (LON:BOO)

Liberum Capital reiterated their sell rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 35 ($0.43) price objective on the stock.

BOO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Numis Securities restated a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of boohoo group to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 45 ($0.55) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of boohoo group to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 36 ($0.44) in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Barclays set a GBX 30 ($0.37) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 68.25 ($0.83).

Get boohoo group alerts:

boohoo group Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of boohoo group stock opened at GBX 46 ($0.56) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31. boohoo group has a 12-month low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a 12-month high of GBX 109.11 ($1.33). The firm has a market capitalization of £583.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 40.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 45.97.

About boohoo group

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for boohoo group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for boohoo group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.