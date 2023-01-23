Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Price Up 4.1% This Week

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Lido wstETH has traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Lido wstETH token can currently be purchased for $1,807.44 or 0.07860705 BTC on major exchanges. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $948.41 million and approximately $29.33 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000334 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.17 or 0.00414084 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,679.99 or 0.29065654 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.16 or 0.00588262 BTC.

Lido wstETH Token Profile

Lido wstETH’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido wstETH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

