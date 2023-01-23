LINK Price Tops $46.61 (LN)

LINK (LN) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. During the last week, LINK has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. LINK has a total market capitalization of $313.88 million and $1.12 million worth of LINK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LINK coin can currently be purchased for about $46.61 or 0.00202390 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About LINK

LINK was first traded on September 2nd, 2018. LINK’s total supply is 6,734,458 coins. LINK’s official message board is medium.com/lineblockchain. LINK’s official Twitter account is @linebc_global and its Facebook page is accessible here. LINK’s official website is blockchain.line.me.

According to CryptoCompare, “LINK is a universally used base cryptocurrency (digital token) in the LINK ecosystem, distributed and used by a range of services. LINK is based on an independent blockchain main net called LINK Chain, designed to offer performance and stability, and able to support the use of dApps for LINE users. LINK Chain is a consortium-type blockchain platform where each participating service constitutes one node in a larger network. It is built on a high-performing blockchain core network that can process more than 1,000 transactions per second in a single thread. LINK Chain supports prompt consensus based on the LFT (Loop Fault Tolerance) algorithm supporting BFT (Byzantine Fault Tolerance).”

