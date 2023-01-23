Lisk Price Reaches $0.94 on Top Exchanges (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 23rd. Lisk has a total market cap of $132.25 million and approximately $3.93 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $0.94 or 0.00004076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00020994 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000273 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00004781 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004873 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00009870 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000797 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003799 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001442 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 140,535,312 coins. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lisk’s official message board is lisk.com/blog. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

