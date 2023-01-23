LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.15 and last traded at $12.11. Approximately 183,094 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 539,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

LivePerson Trading Up 9.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.27 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LivePerson

LivePerson ( NASDAQ:LPSN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.08 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 45.31% and a negative return on equity of 105.40%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LivePerson, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 86.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 519,543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,894,000 after acquiring an additional 240,258 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. bought a new stake in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in LivePerson by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,754 shares during the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

