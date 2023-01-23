loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Short Interest Up 16.5% in December

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,690,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the December 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

loanDepot Price Performance

Shares of LDI stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,410. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $726.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1.65. loanDepot has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.83.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $274.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.45 million. loanDepot had a negative net margin of 10.45% and a negative return on equity of 24.85%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that loanDepot will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at loanDepot

LDI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of loanDepot from $1.70 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of loanDepot from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of loanDepot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $2.25 to $1.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, loanDepot currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.57.

In related news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,262,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,719.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other loanDepot news, Director John Hoon Lee sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.69, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,262,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,719.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey Michael Dergurahian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,042,969 shares in the company, valued at $9,306,172.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,489,363 shares of company stock valued at $2,417,436. 88.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On loanDepot

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in loanDepot during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in loanDepot during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of loanDepot in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

loanDepot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Recommended Stories

