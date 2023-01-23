Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Down 12.5% in December

Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,680,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the December 15th total of 1,920,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 792,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on L. StockNews.com upgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Get Loews alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.07, for a total transaction of $40,532.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $427,685.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Loews

Loews Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in L. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Loews by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Loews by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new position in Loews during the second quarter worth $38,000. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L traded up $0.62 on Monday, hitting $59.58. 505,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,343. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.23. Loews has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.83.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 7.12%.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.25%.

Loews Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.