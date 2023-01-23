Loncor Gold (OTCMKTS:LONCF) Shares Up 3.2%

Shares of Loncor Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LONCF – Get Rating) shot up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. 22,290 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 20% from the average session volume of 18,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $33.54 million, a PE ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.52.

About Loncor Gold

Loncor Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Ngayu and North Kivu projects. The company was founded by Arnold T. Kondrat on August 24, 1993 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

