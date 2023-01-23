Loom Network Price Tops $0.0540 on Exchanges (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $59.52 million and approximately $26.89 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for $0.0540 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Loom Network Token Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,102,002,698 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

