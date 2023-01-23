Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,402 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% in the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 114.3% in the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. 72.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $248.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.12.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $205.98 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $127.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.58. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $240.71.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $23.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 103.72% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

