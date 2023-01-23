Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday.

MDGL has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Cowen boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $129.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Raymond James upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $286.45.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

MDGL stock opened at $306.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.84. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $52.33 and a 12-month high of $315.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of -19.14 and a beta of -0.34.

Insider Activity

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MDGL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.05) by ($0.70). As a group, research analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -16.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total transaction of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,667,665. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Richard S. Levy sold 22,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.15, for a total value of $6,592,650.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,667,665. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.18, for a total value of $1,919,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,489 shares of company stock valued at $20,414,070. 29.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,251.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 124,443 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,120,000 after acquiring an additional 115,234 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,702 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-ß agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.