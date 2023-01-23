Magic Internet Money (MIM) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. One Magic Internet Money coin can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004345 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Magic Internet Money has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. Magic Internet Money has a total market capitalization of $1.93 billion and $953,554.48 worth of Magic Internet Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Magic Internet Money

Magic Internet Money’s genesis date was June 2nd, 2021. Magic Internet Money’s total supply is 1,933,352,207 coins. Magic Internet Money’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. Magic Internet Money’s official website is abracadabra.money. Magic Internet Money’s official message board is abracadabramoney.medium.com.

Magic Internet Money Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “At Magic Internet Money, users can provide collateral in the form of various interest-bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more. With this, they can borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that users can swap for any other traditional stable coin.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magic Internet Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magic Internet Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Magic Internet Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

