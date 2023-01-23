Mammoth (MMT) Trading 28.9% Lower This Week

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 13.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Over the last seven days, Mammoth has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar. Mammoth has a market capitalization of $13.52 million and approximately $23,167.33 worth of Mammoth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mammoth token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mammoth alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00055245 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00030109 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00017999 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004330 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.31 or 0.00223364 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000112 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002838 BTC.

Mammoth Token Profile

Mammoth (CRYPTO:MMT) is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2021. Mammoth’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,999,999,997 tokens. The official message board for Mammoth is medium.com/@mmtchain. Mammoth’s official Twitter account is @mmtchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Mammoth is https://reddit.com/r/mammoth_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Mammoth is mmtchain.io.

Buying and Selling Mammoth

According to CryptoCompare, “Mammoth (MMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Mammoth has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mammoth is 0.00192903 USD and is down -16.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $13,533.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mmtchain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mammoth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mammoth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mammoth using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mammoth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mammoth and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.