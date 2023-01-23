Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Earns Buy Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Marshalls (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Marshalls from GBX 380 ($4.64) to GBX 280 ($3.42) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Marshalls Stock Performance

LON:MSLH opened at GBX 331.40 ($4.04) on Thursday. Marshalls has a 1 year low of GBX 216.40 ($2.64) and a 1 year high of GBX 733 ($8.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 290.71 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 331.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £838.34 million and a P/E ratio of 1,578.10.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

